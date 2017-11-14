Here's a Sneak Peek of Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi's Song "Echame La Culpa"

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

We knew something was coming, and now it's almost here!

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi just confirmed that they're debuting a new song titled "Echame La Culpa" (Blame Me) and it'll be out this Friday, Nov. 17.

The singers even gave us a sneak peek at the music video and song with a post on Instagram.

From the snippet, we can hear the "Sorry Not Sorry" song star sing a verse in Spanish.