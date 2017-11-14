Taylor Swift's Tonight Show Performance Held Special Significance for Jimmy Fallon

There wasn't a dry eye in the studio. 

Taylor Swift stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday to sing a song from her new album Reputation, and the performance ended up being a touching tribute to Jimmy Fallon's mom, the late Gloria Fallon, who passed away a few weeks ago

The lyrics to Taylor's song "New Year's Day" unknowingly made reference to a special bond between Jimmy and his mom, and he couldn't help but get choked up during her performance. 

See more of the touching moment in the video above! 

