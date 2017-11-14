The Trailer For The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Will Give You Chills

We knew we were looking forward to The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, but we didn't know just how much until right now. 

FX just debuted the first official, full-length trailer for season two of the anthology series and boy does it look incredible. We were already prepared to watch Edgar Ramirez and Penélope Cruz accept their awards, and now we're over here campaigning for Darren Criss too. January 17 can't come soon enough!

Versace is the follow-up to last year's award-winning The People v. O.J. Simpson and stars Ramirez as Gianni Versace, Cruz as his sister Donatella, and Criss as Versace's assassin, Andrew Cunanan. Ricky Martin stars as Gianni's boyfriend Antonio D'Amico, and the cast also includes Annaleigh Ashford, Max Greenfield, Finn Wittrock, and Nico Evers-Swindell

The show tells the story of how Cunanan came to murder Versace and his four other victims, starting with the shooting of Versace and working backwards. 

"We really get to examine the victims," EP Ryan Murphy explained during the TV Critics' Association press tour this summer. "In many ways, we're trying to bring to life and celebrate those people that Andrew Cunanan snuffed out." 

Versace will also dive into the state of the world in 1997, especially when it came to gay rights and how that affected what Cunanan did. 

"I think it's more than why he was killed, it's sort of why it was allowed to happen," Murphy said. "We're tying to talk about a crime within a social idea...Versace, who was the last victim, really did not have to die."

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres January 17 on FX. 

