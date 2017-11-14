The Trailer For The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Will Give You Chills

We knew we were looking forward to The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, but we didn't know just how much until right now.

FX just debuted the first official, full-length trailer for season two of the anthology series and boy does it look incredible. We were already prepared to watch Edgar Ramirez and Penélope Cruz accept their awards, and now we're over here campaigning for Darren Criss too. January 17 can't come soon enough!

Versace is the follow-up to last year's award-winning The People v. O.J. Simpson and stars Ramirez as Gianni Versace, Cruz as his sister Donatella, and Criss as Versace's assassin, Andrew Cunanan. Ricky Martin stars as Gianni's boyfriend Antonio D'Amico, and the cast also includes Annaleigh Ashford, Max Greenfield, Finn Wittrock, and Nico Evers-Swindell.