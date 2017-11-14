Australia Makes History With Vote Supporting Same-Sex Marriage

Scott Barbour/Getty Images
The results are in!
Australia has voted in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage. Malcolm Turnbull, the Prime Minister of Australia, announced Wednesday (Tuesday evening in the United States) that 61.6 percent of people who responded to the voluntary survey voted in favor of same-sex marriage.
After hearing the results, Turnbull wrote on his Twitter account, "The people of Australia have spoken and I intend to make their wish the law of the land by Christmas. This is an overwhelming call for marriage equality."
The Prime Minister also included a video message, saying that it's now the job of the Australian Parliament to make this happen before Christmas.
The people of Australia have spoken and I intend to make their wish the law of the land by Christmas. This is an overwhelming call for marriage equality. pic.twitter.com/PWZbH5H71r— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) November 14, 2017
"The Australian people have had their say, and they have voted overwhelmingly yes for marriage equality," Turnbull says in the video message. "They voted overwhelmingly for fairness, for commitment, for love and now it's our job as the Australian Parliament, all of us here to get on with it and get this done before Christmas."
In response to the news, many celebrities are sending love and congratulations to Australia. Take a look at the reactions below!
#Australia ... ?? #MarriageEquality ? Love is love, always was love, always will be love.— kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017
Today is a great day for human rights. #Australia says YES to marriage equality. BRAVO! This makes me so happy. pic.twitter.com/pCLUOhvD06— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) November 15, 2017
Wooohoooo marriage equality in Australia ! ? pic.twitter.com/JRTt9qFpvE— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) November 15, 2017
Good work Australia! Good work indeed x— James Corden (@JKCorden) November 14, 2017
Congrats Australia! pic.twitter.com/mbBoj9fFId— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 14, 2017
AUSTRALIA: you?re in the right side of history! To everyone there, congratulations!!!! This is beautiful.— Tommy Dorfman (@tommydorfman) November 14, 2017
Yes in Australia ????— Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) November 14, 2017