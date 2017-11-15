Ashley Benson Channels the Olsen Twins—Plus, Her Beauty Essentials

ESC: Ashley Benson

Steven Taylor

This pretty little liar is reavealing the truth about her style. 

Whether you were a fan of Hanna Marin or you follow the actress on Instagram, it's safe to say that Ashley Benson is always dressed to the nines. She's got a feminine-with-an-edge style that many can relate to; it's never too extreme, yet it's also far from boring. After taking on a role as a brand partner for Privé Revaux's The Icon Collection alongside Jamie Foxx and Hailee Steinfield, she is sharing more about her personal style and the things she can't live without during the cold months.

"My style is laid-back, chic and black," she told E! News before revealing the Olsen twins as her style icons.

For the fall and winter, her laid-back style is realized through a number of must-haves, which most likely include items you already have in your closet. While she may be chic, she's still relatable.

"My go-to essentials are a leather jacket, long coat [and] good black heeled boots," she said. But, her look isn't complete without a pair of sunglasses, in true Angelian form. Now that she's working with the accessory brand, she has more than a few to chose from, but love one pair more than the others. "Obviously my favorite pair is The Benz. I wear them with pretty much everything."

The best part: The sunglasses are only $29.95.

ESC: Ashley Benson

Steven Taylor

While we appreciate what we've seen, the star shared that she'll be building her wardrobe in the upcoming months and told us just what's on her shopping list. It includes "turtlenecks, cardigans, boots, oversized sweaters, vintage sweaters and good coats"—true essentials. 

The actress' relatable style also applies to her beauty. It's never over the top, but there are certainly wow factors to her makeup looks. Bold eyeliner, pink hair, glossy eyes—Ashley is unafraid of wearing new beauty trends. Check out what's in her makeup bag below! 

ESC: Ashley Benson's Winter Must-Haves

Anastasia Beverly Hills

DIPBROW™ Pomade, $18

ESC: Ashley Benson's Winter Must-Haves

Dior

Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 35, $50

ESC: Ashley Benson's Winter Must-Haves

Charlotte Tilbury

Lip To Cheek Dewy Colour Pop, $45

ESC: Ashley Benson's Winter Must-Haves

Charlotte Tilbury

Long-Lasting Cream Eyeshadow in Chocolate Bronze, $32.00

ESC: Ashley Benson's Winter Must-Haves

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Brow Definer, $23

 

ESC: Ashley Benson's Winter Must-Haves

Marc Jacobs

Light Filtering Contour Powder Compact, $49

 

ESC: Ashley Benson's Winter Must-Haves

Benefit

3D BROWtones Instant Color Highlights, $24.00

ESC: Ashley Benson's Winter Must-Haves

L'Oreal

Riche Lip Color, $5.99

