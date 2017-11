Jessie James Decker's Sister Sydney Rae Bass Brings Home Baby Girl After 2 Months in the NICU

Jessie James Decker's sister, Sydney Rae Bass, is finally bringing home her little bundle of joy. After spending just over 2 months in the NICU, Sydney and her husband, Anthony Bass, came home with baby Brooklyn Rae Bass on Monday.

"Finally complete. Our little family," Sydney wrote underneath the family photo posted Monday night on Instagram.

Sydney detailed Brooklyn's birth and her new family's journey in the NICU on her Instagram page. Brooklyn, a preemie, was born when Sydney was just 28 weeks along.