Gigi Hadid x Stuart Weitzman: A First Look at the Model's Mules

It seems like Gigi Hadid has a master plan for (fashion) world domination.
Just off the heels of the launch of her makeup collection with Maybelline and her third Tommy x Gigi runway collaboration, the model has announced that she will continue her long-time partnership with Stuart Weitzman and release her second shoe with the brand: the Gigi Mules.
"I've really been into slides lately and wanted a pair that can take me into fall," Gigi told E! News. "No more cold toes!"
We aren't surprised by her choice, as she's worn the Stuart Weitzman Mulearky Slide a number of times this year. It makes sense for her to want to create her own.
Stuart Weitzman will release the backless flats, titled "eyelove" and "eyelovemore," tomorrow, along with a short film starring Gigi. But if your anticipation is too much to bear, the website is allowing customers to pre-order today, since they're bound to sell out like last year's Gigi Boot, a lace-up ankle boot. Plus, you can catch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage in the video above.
The short film features Gigi in an urban setting, wearing two looks: casual fall attire, then a badass patent leather ensemble, featuring red eyeliner by Maybelline Global Makeup Artist Erin Parsons that will make you swoon. With her fall denim, the model wears nude flats, and with the strapless patent leather, she opts for the gray flats with numerous evil eyes.
Unlike the Gigi Boot, the mule, which features embroidery of the evil eye, has more than just aesthetic appeal—the design protects its owner from negative energies.
"The evil eye is a powerful symbol meant to protect those who wear it from negative energies," the model revealed. "It's emotionally comforting and beautiful and captivating to look at."
Beyond captivating, sales from the five styles of Gigi Mules will benefit Pencils of Promise, a nonprofit that builds schools in Guatemala, Laos and Ghana. Last year's support from the Gigi Boots is actually what fueled the design of the shoe.
"The bright colors are fun and remind me why we designed these shoes—they represent our commitment to build three additional schools with Pencils of Promise," she shared with us. "Look good, do good."