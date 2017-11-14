How ''Cruel'' Instagram Trolls Inspired Drew Barrymore to Cut Seven Inches From Her Hair

The video post showed Barrymore holding a live starfish up to her face to compare the creature's "glorious color" to that of the newest shade of lipstick from her Flower Beauty line. Though Barrymore was feeling "inspired" by the resemblance, many people were not amused and worried for the welfare of the animal.

"Animals, like humans, deserve respect," wrote one commenter. "Nothing personal."

While more people chimed in to inform the star that she was "hurting" the starfish, many others came to Barrymore's defense.

"I'm so sorry people are more worried about the stress level of a starfish than they are of the effects of shaming," said another commenter.