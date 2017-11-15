La'Myia Good Picks a Fight With Shantel Jackson at Nazanin Mandi's Bachelorette Party on The Platinum Life

Nazanin Mandi's bachelorette party was all fun and games until Lola Monroe decided to bring the group's drama to the forefront.
In this clip from Thursday's all-new episode of The Platinum Life, Lola attempted to address La'Myia Good and Shantel Jackson's latest beef.
"I've been in this space while everyone is turning up, I can't even really enjoy it like that because I feel certain vibes, I'm gonna speak up on it. Can we just deal with the elephant in the room?" Lola asked.
While La'Myia understood why her issues with Shantel are the group's business, she would prefer to have the conversation in private. Shantel on the on the other hand, is ready to hash out their beef here and now.
"Honestly, I feel like I'm at a point where I can have a conversation in front of everybody because I feel like I'm not the one who has a problem with you La'Myia," Shantel responded.
Despite Shantel's attempt to hash things out, La'Myia insisted that their beef is non-existent.
"Baby girl, I don't have a problem with you. You haven't done anything to me personally, I just don't f--k with you like that," La'Myia stated.
While La'Myia insisted that it's no big deal, she refused to explain why she isn't rocking with Shantel.
"You can't say you have a problem with someone and not speak up on what it is. What is it? Spit it out," Shantel demanded.
