You Can Now Find Selena Quintanilla's Life Story in a Bilingual Children's Book

Selena Quintanilla-Perez's life story is now available for little ones to read!

Book publisher Lil' Libros has a bilingual children's book about the late singer's life.

The unauthorized bilingual biography The Life of /La Vida De Selena just made its debut.

"This is our way of saying thank you, Selena. Thank you for your music, energy, and love. The love you had for us - your community. But most importantly thank you for allowing us to dream just like you did," the company writes in an Instagram post with a photo of the book.