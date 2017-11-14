Lucy Hale Shares Her Secret to Mastering a Modern Bob

Looking for the final push to get that major chop? Look no further than Lucy Hale.

The Truth of Dare star grew up on the small screen as Pretty Little Liars' Aria Montgomery, easily recognized by her long, flowing brunette locks. However, in 2015, the actress paid a visit to her hairstylist and, on an impulsive whim, left with a bob.

"I needed a change. I had always used my hair as a security blanket," she told E! News at Marie Claire's Beauty Boss Power Lunch, recalling the initial chop. "It wasn't even a thought-out thing. I hadn't been thinking about it for months."