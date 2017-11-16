Inside the Moment That Launched Selena Gomez's Life-Changing Comeback in 2017

And the world was waiting with open arms. As she personally donated and raised money for the Lupus Research Alliance and became another prominent voice in the ongoing global conversation about mental health awareness, she appeared on one 2017 magazine after another, including her first-ever covers of Vogue and Time, the latter of which touted her in its "Firsts" issue as "The Tastemaker."

"Sometimes it's incredibly difficult to wake up every day knowing there is so much going on in the world," Gomez wrote on Instagram in appreciation of her inclusion on the list of 46 women. "At times I feel selfish, I ask why, I ask how can this change? Will it actually ever change? I try to contribute my heart before anything because it can be so easy to lose the desire to have hope when sometimes all I want to be is angry. When I read about the beautiful women who wake up consciously every day to make a change, it inspires me to want to do so much more. Not really sure how I got so lucky @time but thank you for highlighting the power of what we can and will always strive to be. I believe in the goodness in the land of the living. I hope this is just the beginning of more change."

She also took pains to ensure that the scene didn't get too scene-y.

"It's good to be connected, to see things, and to get a sense of what your friends are up to," Gomez, InStyle's 2017 September issue cover girl, told the magazine, speaking about her self-imposed break from social media last year. "But it also allows people to think they need to look or be a certain way... Now it feels more zoomed-in—you have ugly people trying to get negative things from you, and the energy makes you feel bad about yourself. You can't help it. It's very hard to find out who you are during all that mess and pressure."