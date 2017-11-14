Beyoncé and Jay-Z Heat Up Miami During Lavish Family Getaway

There's nothing you can't do when you're in Miami.

As Jay-Z continues his 4:44 tour across the country, the rapper was able to enjoy some family time with wife Beyoncé and his extended family.

The power couple was spotted having lunch on a boat cruise around Miami with their daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyoncé wore vintage style sunglasses for the ride while Jay-Z kept things casual in a white T-shirt and baseball cap.

"They went out together in the afternoon around 2 p.m. They rode around on the boat around Miami Beach and the surrounding area," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They came back around 5:30 p.m. to Hibiscus Island. There were quite a few people with them."