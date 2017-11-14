J Balvin Debuts Neon Yellow Hair: "I'm Back!"

J Balvin just changed his hair, again!

If you're trying to keep track, it might be difficult. The "Mi Gente" singer just went from his natural dark brown color to a neon yellow, adding this to the long list of times that he's changed it up this year.

"I'm back!" the 32-year-old singer captioned the debut photo of his new look.

The star, who has sported rainbow, green, purple and pink hair this year, said to Vogue, "I don’t plan anything—I just let myself go with the flow."