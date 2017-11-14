J Balvin Debuts Neon Yellow Hair: "I'm Back!"

J Balvin

instagram.com/jbalvin

J Balvin just changed his hair, again! 

If you're trying to keep track, it might be difficult. The "Mi Gente" singer just went from his natural dark brown color to a neon yellow, adding this to the long list of times that he's changed it up this year.  

"I'm back!" the 32-year-old singer captioned the debut photo of his new look. 

The star, who has sported rainbow, green, purple and pink hair this year, said to Vogue, "I don’t plan anything—I just let myself go with the flow."

"I think it's important to show people, especially young people, that it's okay to have a personality," he explained. "And that they can express themselves however they like."

To the Colombian star, his hair is a fashion accessory that adds to his overall vision, and we love him for it!

The singer recently performed his smash hit, "Mi Gente," on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and MTV's TRL

"Latinos stand up!!! #MiGente From Medellín for the world," the singer captioned the picture of himself with Ellen DeGeneres who was dressed as the hilarious character of Karla Kardashian.  

Balvin will also (very soon) be premiering his new song "Downtown" with Brazilian superstar Anitta

 

