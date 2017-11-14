Kristen Stewart Feels "Lucky" for Twilight Experience: "It's Made Me Who I Am"

Kristen Stewart has nothing but positive things to say about the Twilight movies.

The 27-year-old actress attended The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York City on Monday evening where Stewart's Still Alice co-star Julianne Moore was honored. On the red carpet, Stewart dished to E! News exclusively about the Twilight franchise and how the experience on those films shaped who she is today.

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2 was released in theaters five years ago this week and Stewart could hardly believe it when we told her. "I didn't realize that it was five years, that's trippy," Stewart said.