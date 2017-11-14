Kristen Stewart Feels "Lucky" for Twilight Experience: "It's Made Me Who I Am"

Kristen Stewart has nothing but positive things to say about the Twilight movies.
The 27-year-old actress attended The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York City on Monday evening where Stewart's Still Alice co-star Julianne Moore was honored. On the red carpet, Stewart dished to E! News exclusively about the Twilight franchise and how the experience on those films shaped who she is today.
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2 was released in theaters five years ago this week and Stewart could hardly believe it when we told her. "I didn't realize that it was five years, that's trippy," Stewart said.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Museum Of Modern Art
She continued, "Every part that I've ever played has shaped me in such a significant way...I know from an outsider's perspective you might have something to say about that like in general. But I kind of view it as every other thing that I've invested in and really loved. And I'm lucky to have had that experience."
Stewart also shared that she doesn't look back at her life and ask herself what each project meant to her, but she "got a lot from" the experience.
"I never really look back at my life and go, 'What did that mean?'" Stewart shared. "I got a lot from it and it's made me who I am."
