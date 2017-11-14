The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 Reunion Trailer Is Here & Vicki Gunvalson's Threatening to Quit the Show

As former BFF Tamra Judge yells "Are you f--king kidding me," Vicki storms off the set, retreating to her dressing room and declaring that she's "off" the show. What drives her to that point? And might it actually stick? Well, you'll just have to tune in to find out.

In part one of the reunion, premiering Monday, Nov. 20, the ladies are reunited and Lydia McLaughlin finds herself in the hot seat, taken to task for her outspoken opinions and actions. Meanwhile, Vicki gives an update on her relationship with Steve (they just bought a vacation house, y'all!), while Kelly Dodd and Shannon open up about the state of their marriages.

The following week, the reunion continues with Kelly and Meghan King Edmonds revive their messy text message feud. Meanwhile, Peggy air her grievances to Shannon, while an unexpected turn of events leaves everyone in a state of total shock. The longest-running Housewife in the franchise proclaiming she's done has a tendency to do that!