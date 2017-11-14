Brie Bella Jokes That Nikki Bella Is "Horrible" at Wedding Planning: "I've Actually Been Pretty Bad"

Nikki Bella is so not a bridezilla.

"I've actually been pretty bad about wedding planning right now," Nikki told E! News last night at the NBCUniversal Cable Holiday Party in Hollywood.

"She's horrible at it!" Brie Bella teased her twin.

"I'm not horrible!" Nikki insisted.

"The girl who wanted to get married so bad for years like we all had to see on Total Divas and Total Bellas—you finally get proposed to and it's like all you care about is finding your dress and now that you found your dress it's like nothing else matters," Brie joked.