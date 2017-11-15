Khloe Kardashian Tries to Make Kris Jenner ''So Uncomfortable'' in Front of Her Scribe: ''She Queefed in Our Workout!''

That's one way to get back at your mom!

On Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, forgetful Kris Jenner hires a personal scribe to follow her around everything to record her conversations. Things get a little awkward though when Kris bring her scribe, Madhvi, to lunch with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

"Wait, when you're having a conversation, does Madhvi also record what I'm saying or just what you're saying?" Kourtney Kardashian asks.

"What everybody's saying,' Kris says before telling the girls, "I mean, it's kind of amazing. I can look back and tell you exactly what I said. There's no doubt.

"Meeting the scribe for the first time, it's just strange," Khloe admits. "Do you really want everything documented?"