Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time in a Month

Meghan Markle has been spotted on the Toronto set of Suits.

The actress has be keeping a low-profile in recent weeks, Markle was spotted working on Suits in October but her last major public appearance was in September with boyfriend Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games.

In the picture, the 36-year-old can be seen exiting a trailer on the season seven set of the USA show on Sunday, Nov. 12.

This sighting comes just one day after speculation surfaced that Markle and her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams might be exiting the series before season eight.