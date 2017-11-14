Gene Simmons Explains His Controversial Comments About Women: ''I'm Aware of the Rules, I Didn't Create Them''

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
It's another day ending in "y," so Gene Simmons has something controversial to say.
This time, the 68-year-old Kiss singer suggests women should use their sexuality to gain more money and power.
In case you missed it, Simmons made the controversial remarks while discussing his new book—On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power and How You Can Get More Power—with the NY Post.
"Women have a choice," he told the publication. "They can dress in potato sacks, [but] as soon as they pretty themselves up with lipstick, lift and separate them and point them in our general direction, they're gonna get a response. Guys are jackasses—we will buy them mansions and houses...all because of sex."
He also argued that women can't have a career and kids.
"Get over your biological urges," Simmons said. "It's natural to want to have kids, but, sorry, you can't have it both ways. You have to commit to either career or family. It's very difficult to have both."
?We want you [women] to be as attractive as possible for us [men] and for each other.? Gene Simmons responds to his controversial comments on women pic.twitter.com/649vdjTFOk— Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) November 14, 2017
Needless to say, when Simmons joined Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on the Today show this morning, they asked him to clarify his remarks.
"Here's the reality: I'm aware of the rules, I didn't create them," he said. "I'm not saying life is fair. What I'm saying is the male species is visually stimulated. That's life. So you have power—the power of being a female—and you can access that power to make more money."
He continued, "We appreciate it. We want you [women] to be as attractive to as possible for us [men] and for each other."
Still, Simmons argued that he's on the female side, noting he wants women to have as much power as possible, which he believes can come from the way women present themselves.
He also went on to assure viewers he wants all the "jackasses" who were acting improper "to go to jail," alluding to the sexual misconduct allegations that have come out over the last few months.
"It's time for women to stand up and take charge," he said.
Watch Simmons interview by launching the video above.