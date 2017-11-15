Maryse Invites Carmella and Big Cass Over For a Sleepover at Chateau Marmiz

Chateau Marmiz is opening its doors to a few more WWE stars. In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode of Total Divas, Maryse and The Miz show off their Hollywood pad to wrestlers, Carmella and Big Cass.

"Maryse really wants to make this special for you guys, she took it up a little notch," the Miz gushed.

Complete with a taco truck and a new California King bed, the mansion is ready for a WWE slumber party, if you don't mind sleeping outside that is.

To accommodate the big man that is Big Cass, Maryse custom-ordered a California King mattress just for Carmella and Cass' visit to the Chateau. The only problem? The bed doesn't fit in the house.

"So, what I did is call a company that custom makes beds. So let's walk over to the pool and see what I got," Maryse revealed.

While Maryse is ready to kick off the sleepover with some tacos and a night of sleeping under the stars, it seems like Carmella forgot her overnight bag.

"So, I'm a little confused. Cause I swear when Maryse and I were FaceTiming, she just asked if I wanted to see the house," Carmella said.

 A conflicted Carmella confessed that she had other plans, adding that she hoped to spend a romantic night alone with Cass.

"I don't know what to do because I mean I never get to see Cass as it is and we already have a hotel room, we kinda want to be alone," Carmella admitted.

