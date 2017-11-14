Jordin Sparks, Adele, Margot Robbie and More Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

Jordin Sparks, Dana Isaiah

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Celebrities are pretty good at hiding major secrets—like that they're married!

On Tuesday, Jordin Sparks announced that she's married to Dana Isaiah and she's pregnant! The couple eloped in Hawaii and now they're expecting their first child together.

In celebration of Sparks, we're taking a look back in time at all of the celebs who've tied the knot on the down low.

From Margot Robbie to Adele, these celebs were able to keep their weddings out of the public eye for a period of time.

Let's take a look at all of the secret celebrity weddings below!

Photos

Secret Celebrity Weddings

Jordin Sparks, Dana Isaiah

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah

The singer and actress announced on Nov. 14 that she's married to Dana Isaiah and she's pregnant! The couple eloped while on vacation in Hawaii.

Adele, Simon Konecki

Richard Young/Rex/REX USA

Adele & Simon Konecki

This wedding was so mysterious that no one really knows when it took place, but the songstress confirmed their marriage when she referred to Konecki as her husband at the 2017 Grammys.

Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley

Splash News

Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley

They got hitched! The Suicide Squad star and her director love tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay in December 2016.

Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson, 2016 MTV VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michael Phelps & Nicole Johnson

The two tied the knot back in June of 2016, weeks before the professional swimmer's final Olympic Games.

Joel Kinnaman, Cleo Wattenstrom

Blayze / Splash News

Joel Kinnaman & Cleo Wattenstrom

After dating less than two years, Joel announced he was married during a taping of The Talk. When a co-host referred to Cleo as his "girlfriend," he quickly said, "wife."

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston, 2015 Academy Awards Oscars, Couples

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston

It finally happened! Jen and Justin wed during a secret ceremony on Aug. 5 at their home in L.A.

Anthony Mackie, Sheletta Chapital

Getty Images

Anthony Mackie & Sheletta Chapital

The longtime lovers secretly tied the knot in December 2014 in Punta Cana.

Garry Kief, Barry Manilow, Michael Feinstein, Terrence Flannery

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Barry Manilow & Garry Kief

The 71-year-old crooner married his longtime manager (far left) and kept the nuptials a secret for over a year!

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Oscars

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

While fans knew of their long engagement, Brangelina surprised everyone when they wed on Aug. 23, 2014 at their home Chateau Miraval, France. News of their nuptials didn't break until five days later. However, the couple called it quits in Sept. 2016.

Vincent Kartheiser, Alexis Bledel

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser

The former Gilmore Girls actress and the Mad Men actor said "I do," in a top-secret ceremony held earlier this summer in California.

Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI

Naya Rivera & Ryan Dorsey

Three months after the Glee star ended her engagement to Big Sean, she secretly tied the knot with her new beau in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Marco Perego, Zoe Saldana

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Variety

Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego

The couple secretly wed in July 2013 outside of London.

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Tony Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Leighton Meester & Adam Brody

The TV stars have always been secretive about their relationship so it's no surprise their wedding ceremony was also a hush-hush affair.

Savannah Guthrie, Wedding

Chowen Photography

Savannah Guthrie & Mike Feldman

The Today show host surprised fans by getting married and announcing she's pregnant in March 2014!

Stacy Keibler, Jared Pobre

Chelsea Lauren

Stacy Keibler & Jared Pobre

The couple surprised everyone by getting hitched in a secret ceremony in Mexico in March 2014.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Surprise! It wasn't until a few days after this couple wed in Sept. 2012 in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. that local residents stated spilling the beans about their super-secret ceremony. To this day, we still don't know what Lively's dress looks like!

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin

Raef-Ramirez/AKM-GSI

Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin

The duo wed quietly in December 2003 (without any family members in attendance) and kept their marriage a secret for several romantic weeks. They separated in March 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Michael Ealy, Khatira Rafiqzada

Courtesy of Michael Ealy

Michael Ealy & Khatira Rafiqzada

The Think Like a Man actor quietly married his longtime girlfriend Khatira Rafiqzada back in October 2012, two months before news of their nuptials broke.

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon

Christopher Polk/Getty Images For Nickelodeon

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

While E! broke the couple's big wedding news just a day after the Bahamian ceremony, details of their surprise wedding were kept under wraps for a lot longer. The couple split in Dec. 2014.

Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Penélope Cruz & Javier Bardem

The Oscar-winners tied the knot in July 2010 in The Bahamas and kept their nuptials a secret from the press for several sneaky weeks.

Janet Jackson, Rene Elizondo

David Keeler/Online, USA

Janet Jackson & Rene Elizondo

Talk about a big secret! The couple were married (unbeknownst to the public) for nearly a decade before Elizondo filed for divorce, confirming they were long-time husband and wife.

Kenny Chesney, Renee Zellweger

ZumaPress.com, Nancy Kaszerman/ZumaPress.com

Kenny Chesney & Renee Zellweger

In 2005, the Oscar winner shocked everyone by swapping vows with the country musician during a sunset beach ceremony on St. John in the Virgin Islands. However, they split just four months later.

Bob Dylan

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Bob Dylan & Carol Dennis

We didn't learn of the "Tambourine Man" and his backup singer's wedding until 10 years after their marriage had ended!

Mike Myers

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Mike Myers & Kelly Tisdale

The couple were married for five months before news of their marriage broke in March 2011.

Howard Hughes

Slim Aarons/Getty Images

Howard Hughes & Terry Moore

Get this! According to Moore, the Aviator man married her in 1949, and, despite all his (and her) subsequent marriages, stayed married to her until his 1976 death. Moore's account was later contested in court.

