Carson Daly Shares Touching Tribute About His Late Mother's Special Bond With Jimmy Fallon's Late Mother

Carson Daly is pulling at our heartstrings this morning.

The Voice host took to Instagram to share a touching story about his late mother, Pattie, who passed away in September, and her special relationship with Jimmy Fallon's late mother, Gloria, who died just a few weeks ago.

Daly shared a photo of the two ladies, smiling from ear-to-ear while holding a bouquet of flowers. Alongside the sweet photo he shared their story.

"My mom & @jimmyfallon's mom Gloria met in 2004 on Letterman's top 10 Mother's Day list," Daly wrote. "They would become fast friends."