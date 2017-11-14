Ben Affleck Dishes on Thanksgiving With Jennifer Garner and Seeing Justice League With His Kids

As for Ben's daughters, 8-year-old Seraphina Affleck and 11-year-old Violet Affleck, the actor confessed, "They really look up to Gal and think she's so cool and awesome, like we all do. I guess some of her 'cool' must be rubbing off on me a little bit as a dad—I know someone cool!"

With a laugh, Ben explained, "I gotta trade on what I got!"

It's not as if Ben plays a lame character—but at this point, whatever dad does feels less cool. Still, the actor most admires Batman's "leadership" skills. "It's his responsibility to get this whole group together and get them to work together. Initially, some of them are hostile. Some of them are reluctant. That's a quality I really admire. I think it's a powerful thing to get a group to work together, and being a good leader is a little bit like directing people, you know what I mean? You have to pay attention to people, know what they want, know how they're going to produce best," Ben added. "It's an interesting challenge, and it was fun playing it in the movie."