How Gal Gadot Spends a Typical Sunday (Hint: It Doesn't Involve Sleeping in)

It's been a busy time for Gal Gadot.

The actress starred in the superhero films Wonder Woman and Justice League and gave birth to her second daughter Maya in March. Now that she has a bit of downtime, E! News wanted to know how the Diana Prince actress spends a casual Sunday with her husband Yaron Versano and their two kids. Here's a hint: It doesn't involve sleeping in.

"Well, you wake up at 6 a.m. anyway because you have a baby. So, you wake up at 6 a.m., you're at home with the family, either cooking or going somewhere nice, and getting together with friends and families—these types of things," she told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the Jusice League premiere in Los Angeles.

It looks like Gadot also enjoys cooking in her spare time. She can even make couscous from scratch!