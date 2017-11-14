EXCLUSIVE!

How Gal Gadot Spends a Typical Sunday (Hint: It Doesn't Involve Sleeping in)

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ryan Seacrest, Mom, Taylor Swift

Ryan Seacrest's Mom Is Taylor Swift's Doppelgänger

Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga to Perform at the 2017 American Music Awards

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Royal Fashion Redux! Kate Middleton Pulls From Her Old Maternity Outfits for Children's Center Visit

It's been a busy time for Gal Gadot.

The actress starred in the superhero films Wonder Woman and Justice League and gave birth to her second daughter Maya in March. Now that she has a bit of downtime, E! News wanted to know how the Diana Prince actress spends a casual Sunday with her husband Yaron Versano and their two kids. Here's a hint: It doesn't involve sleeping in.

"Well, you wake up at 6 a.m. anyway because you have a baby. So, you wake up at 6 a.m., you're at home with the family, either cooking or going somewhere nice, and getting together with friends and families—these types of things," she told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the Jusice League premiere in Los Angeles.

It looks like Gadot also enjoys cooking in her spare time. She can even make couscous from scratch!

Watch

Gal Gadot Says She's Not Wonder Woman at Home

However, the actress won't be enjoying too much time off. The sequel to the 2017 Wonder Woman film is set to hit theaters Nov. 1, 2019.

Gadot's daughter Maya might not be old enough to understand her mother's fame, but the actress' older daughter Alma certainly gets it. So what does she think of her mother playing Wonder Woman? Watch the video to hear Gadot talk about about her children's reaction to her playing Diana Prince.

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gal Gadot , Wonder Woman , Exclusives , , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.