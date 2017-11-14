Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon and More Stars Bring Jimmy Kimmel's Childhood Comic Book to Life

From the childhood imagination of Jimmy Kimmel, Hollywood presents: The Terrific Ten.

No, really. Director J.J. Abrams and Ben Affleckgot their hands on the late-night host's original comic book drawings, rounded up their star-studded resources and brought the interesting superhero tale to life with the help of Hollywood's biggest stars, among them Jennifer Aniston, Zach Galifianakis, Jon Hammand Shaquille O'Neal.

With the help of some inventive costumes, CGI and $250 million (kidding!), the famous faces brought Kimmel's various Terrible Ten members to life—like Lucky Lad, Super Duck and Color Kid—for the Ultimate Battle.