Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon and More Stars Bring Jimmy Kimmel's Childhood Comic Book to Life

Jimmy Kimmel Live, Terrific Ten

Jimmy Kimmel Live

From the childhood imagination of Jimmy Kimmel, Hollywood presents: The Terrific Ten

No, really. Director J.J. Abrams and Ben Affleckgot their hands on the late-night host's original comic book drawings, rounded up their star-studded resources and brought the interesting superhero tale to life with the help of Hollywood's biggest stars, among them Jennifer AnistonZach Galifianakis, Jon Hammand Shaquille O'Neal

With the help of some inventive costumes, CGI and $250 million (kidding!), the famous faces brought Kimmel's various Terrible Ten members to life—like Lucky Lad, Super Duck and Color Kid—for the Ultimate Battle. 

Of course, no superhero film would be complete without a villain, and who better to play the bad guy in Kimmel's imaginary world than celebrity archenemies Matt Damon

"We were created by a weird, sad kid who grew to later become a weird, fat man," Damon quipped. "F--k Kimmel."

Ignore the naysayers, Kimmel. This actually looks quite entertaining. 

Take a look for yourself in the faux trailer above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
