How Lindsay Arnold and Jordan Fisher Overcame an Injury to Make it to Dancing With the Stars Finals

Lindsay Arnold and Jordan Fisher didn't let an injury stop them from getting to the Dancing With the Stars finals. Lindsay, who injured her knee just one day before the Monday, Nov. 13 show, wore a knee brace to complete their Argentine tango, which they received a 28 for, and their jive, which netted the couple a perfect score.

"Today was one of the hardest days in a very long ti—well you know what, the hardest day we've ever had in the competition. We really had to rely on each other throughout this. For me as a pro, usually I'm the one who can be the shoulder to lean on. I needed Jordan today as much as he needed me. I feel like that's how we were able to get through this incredibly insane day," Lindsay told E! News after their performances.