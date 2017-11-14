Taylor Swift's Tonight Show Performance Makes Jimmy Fallon Cry—and the Story Behind It Will Make Everyone Cry

"I'm sure today was especially tough for Jimmy. The fact that he came out, stood there, and did a normal monologue for the crowd is a testament to how strong he is. But at the desk, you could hear his voice break when talking about our musical guest Taylor Swift, and that's because he knew what he was about to say... Jimmy's words about his mom were beautiful. 'Mom, I'll never stop trying to make you laugh. I love you.' I was crying. We all were. The story about his mom squeezing his hand 3 times to say 'I love you' when he was a kid, and then him squeezing her hand in the hospital - he hadn't told any of us that story... More on that in a second. First, a quick word about Taylor Swift. She was not scheduled to do our show today. But we wanted something special for this first show back, so we asked her on a complete whim, since she had been in town doing SNL. She said yes with zero hesitation. She sang 'New Year's Day.' No one had heard it. Suddenly she sings the line, 'Squeeze my hand 3 times in the back of the taxi.' I nearly gasped. Tears," he wrote. "I think everyone in the audience started sobbing."

"I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. We all lost it. It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance. 'Hold on to your memories, they will hold on to you,' Taylor sang. That hug between Jimmy and Taylor after the song was 100% real emotion. Whatever you think of Taylor, she did something beautiful for Jimmy and our show today, and we're forever grateful. Thank you to Taylor, the Roots, [Steve Higgins], our whole staff and crew, and to all the FalPals, fans, and everyone who reached out to and supported Jimmy and his family. I can tell you it meant everything to him," he tweeted. "One last note: our show was right on time today, but we edited out a minute to leave room for Jimmy high-fiving audience members during the end credits. It was Gloria's favorite part of the show. We love you, Gloria."