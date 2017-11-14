Shannon Beador Tears Up About Split From David Beador

It's been less than a month since Shannon Beador announced her separation from David Beador. On Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about life since the split.

Host Andy Cohen showed viewers a sneak peek from the upcoming Real Housewives of Orange County reunion. In the clip, Beador addressed her separation from her husband and the effect her stress has had on her weight.

"When you we filmed the reunion, we had been separated for five weeks and there was a part of me that thought finally getting it out there would be a sense of relief but in actuality it made it official and it made it real," Beador said after viewing the teaser. "So I've been having—sorry, I tear up again—I've been having good days and bad days."

Beador continued to describe what the adjustment period has been like since she separated from her former spouse.

"Like last week, I saw he took his wedding ring off and that's inevitable but it's just making the adjustment and I have good days and bad days," she said. "No more downer tonight. It's all good. It's all good. This had to happen and good times are ahead."

The late-night talk-show host then comforted Beador and told her, "You're OK feeling emotion. You can be however you want to be."