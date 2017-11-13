Serena Williams Calls Gigi Hadid ''One of the Few'' Friends She'd Leave Her Baby for at 2017 Glamour Awards
by
McKenna Aiello
|
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour
Not many could keep Serena Williams away from her newborn daughter for a night, except Gigi Hadid.
The professional tennis star presented Gigi with the Supernova Award during Monday night's 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City, revealing just how tight their bond really is.
"Gigi," Serena shared onstage, "you are one of the few people on this planet I would leave my baby for—for one night—but for you it shows how much you mean to me. And I want you to imagine the affect you have on the world."
Williams, who welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with fiancé Alexis Ohanian in September, continued gushing, "She understands that in order to be the best, you have to think like you are the best, work the hardest, and make sacrifices... Gigi pushes boundaries. In fact, she makes new boundaries. And she's authentically herself."
Hadid then took the stage, embracing Serena in a long hug. She expressed her gratitude to a number of behind-the-scenes individuals, and concluded her speech with a poignant message to young women everywhere.
"I want to let you know that just because I'm standing here, winning this award, doesn't mean I have it all figured it out," the 22-year-old shared. "If you don't feel strong every day, that's OK. That's normal. Something could happen in the course of your day that could change the course of your day, your week, your life."
Bravo to Gigi! Check out the incredible group of ladies (and men!) who stepped out for this year's Glamour Awards below.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour
Serena Williams
The tennis champ and new mom arrives to the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in a black mini-dress with gold embellishments.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Yolanda, Bella & Gigi Hadid
Ahead of accepting the Supernova Award, Gigi gets some red carpet love from her supermodel sister and famous mom.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour
Ashley Graham
Bombshell alert! The model rocks a stylish suit for the big event.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman
The country music superstar supports his wife as she prepares to receive the Icon Award.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour
Aly Raisman
Belle of the ball! The decorated gymnast has a princess moment in a light pink strapless gown.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour
Nick Jonas
The "Chains" singer goes for a sophisticated ensemble in all black.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour
Zendaya
Only one word comes to mind when we see the actress in this pink satin jumpsuit: Fierce.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Tracee Ellis Ross
Female empowerment looks amazing on this Black-ish star!
