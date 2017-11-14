Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga to Perform at the 2017 American Music Awards

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced Tuesday that the Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga will all perform at the 2017 American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross on November 19.

Both Mendes and Jonas will be hitting the stage live at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater. Gaga's not-to-be missed performance will be broadcast live from her Joanne tour pit stop in Washington, D.C.

The trio of singers are just the latest performers to be announced ahead of Sunday's star-studded award show.

Last month, E! News can confirmed that Selena Gomez would be performing her new single, "Wolves," at the 2017 American Music Awards.