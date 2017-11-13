Joe Jackson Compares Grandson Blanket to Michael Jackson in Rare Video Post

Joe Jackson is reaching out to his grandchild.

The 89-year-old Jackson family patriarch shared a video message dedicated to Blanket Jackson, the 15-year-old son of Michael Jackson, in which he reflects on the teen and late pop icon's distinct similarities.

He wrote on his website, "To my grandson Blanket. You are like your father in so many ways, and you remind me most of him. Enjoy life, see lots of good movies, stay healthy and remember, I do love you!"

Jackson speaks directly to the camera in the video, which was posted online Monday, saying, "Hello Blanket! This is Joe Jackson, and you're healthy as I don't know what. You're like your father. Now I understand why your father had you wear masks all the time 'cause news people was bothering him so much and he tried to disguise you as much as possible..."