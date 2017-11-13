Joe Jackson Compares Grandson Blanket to Michael Jackson in Rare Video Post

The 89-year-old Jackson family patriarch shared a video message dedicated to Blanket Jackson, the 15-year-old son of Michael Jackson, in which he reflects on the teen and late pop icon's distinct similarities.
He wrote on his website, "To my grandson Blanket. You are like your father in so many ways, and you remind me most of him. Enjoy life, see lots of good movies, stay healthy and remember, I do love you!"
Jackson speaks directly to the camera in the video, which was posted online Monday, saying, "Hello Blanket! This is Joe Jackson, and you're healthy as I don't know what. You're like your father. Now I understand why your father had you wear masks all the time 'cause news people was bothering him so much and he tried to disguise you as much as possible..."
Michael, whose 2009 death shocked the world, famously covered his three kids' faces with masks while out in public. Paris Jackson, 19, told Oprah Winfrey in 2012 her famous father did so to protect their privacy and ensure a "normal childhood."
Joe continued in the video, "Well, I want you to stay healthy and stay off those bikes too, you know? Don't drive now, but anyway tell all your brothers I said hello and stay clean and healthy."
Earlier this month, Blanket's brother Prince Jackson, 20, was injured in a motorcycle accident on his way to a class at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Prince's rep told E! News he suffered "some injuries," and has since made a full recovery.
"And see a lot of movies as you can, good movies of course," Joe advised to Blanket (real name Prince Michael Jackson II). "Be like me: Be tough, be tough in a good way and you'll live a long time. Above all, I love you all. Take care man, be good and I see you next time I come to LA, OK? Adios."
Despite his older siblings' more recent foray into the public eye, Blanket appears to favor life out of the spotlight. In October, Katherine Jackson filed to legally resign as his guardian, as court documents obtained by E! News state Katherine is "no longer needed to fulfill the duties" needed when she was appointed co-guardians with TJ Jackson in 2012.
When Blanket turned 15, both Paris dedicated a heartfelt birthday post to her "little man."