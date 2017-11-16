Love Lives of Twilight Stars: Inside Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson & More Cast Members' Romances

Summit Entertainment
Summit Entertainment
Five years ago the beloved Twilight saga came to an end with the release of Breaking Dawn – Part 2.
"Team Edward" t-shirts one last time as we take a look at the love lives of our favorite Twilight stars.
In the popular young adult series, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson played Bella Swan and Edward Cullen respectively—AKA the modern day Romeo and Juliet—but with more dramatic flair, vampires and, of course, werewolves. Their love story quickly became every teenage girls dream when it premiered in 2008, shooting all Twilight actors to fame.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, with the fourth and final film, Breaking Dawn – Part 2, premiering five years ago. The wolves and vampires may have enjoyed their time together, but they soon went their separate ways.
Love Lives of Twilight Stars: Inside Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and More Cast Member's Romances
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
The openly bi-sexual star has had her fair share of heartbreak both on and off screen, but has recently found happiness with model Stella Maxwell. The couple took their relationship public earlier this year, but Kristen is open to dating men in the future. That being said, the Twilight star is quite the romantic and told ELLE U.K. that she has been, "deeply in love with everyone I've dated."
Brian To/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Like his character in the vampire saga, Rob has had a complicated love life. Unlike his Twilight counterpart, however, the actor faces more realistic issues like finding love in Hollywood. His three-year relationship to fiancé FKA Twigs recently came to an end, with sources citing "time issues" as the reason for the breakup. Since finding himself a single man, R-Patts has found comfort in his friend Katy Perry.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Breeders' Cup
The 25-year-old recently broke up with his girlfriend and Scream Queens co-star Billie Lourd. News of their break up came as a shock to their followers who had watched Lautner help his girlfriend deal with the grief following the loss of both her mother, Carrie Fisher and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.
Article continues below
Wylde/Splash News
This Twilight actor found love with a fellow vampire, Ian Somerhalder. The couple first started dating before they tied the knot in April 2015. The actors have since expanded their clan to include a horse named Eagle, a kitten and most recently Nikki gave birth to a baby girl named Bodhi Soleil Reid Somerhalder.
Courtesy John Parra/Getty Images
This vampire has found her mate—her Australian mate that is. The starlet found her match in Australian personality Paul Khoury, whom she became engaged to last December. Unlike Bella and Edward from Twilight, however, these lovebirds are in no rush to walk down the aisle. Ashley told E! News that she wants, "to enjoy being engaged before I go down that road."
Amy Graves/Getty Images
The actor who is best known for his role as Emmet Cullen in the Twilight series knew he was going to marry his girlfriend Brittany Gonzales the moment they met, saying, "I knew it the moment I saw her." They first met in 2016 and Lutz confirmed his engagement to the bride-to-be in an emotional post to Instagram.
Article continues below
Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
In the five years since the end of the saga, Rathbone has had two children with his wife Sheila Hafsadi. Together, he and his wife share son Monroe Jackson Rathbone VI and their daughter Presley Bowie Rathbone.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Thirst Project
He may have played the boy pining over Bella, but Michael Welsh only has eyes for one lucky lady. The star romantically asked his then-girlfriend Samantha Maggio to be his wife on stage at a fundraiser event. The couple eventually married in 2016.
Naturally, the Twilight stars have taken on more mature roles and projects outside of Forks, Washington since the saga came to an end five years ago. They have also found love, experienced heartbreak and had children, similar to their onscreen personas from the romantic drama.
So where are they now? Check out the gallery above to see who has found love and who is still searching from the Twilight cast