Taylor Swift Shows Off "Call It What You Want" Dance Moves in "Making of a Song" Video

Taylor Swift has a new dance move that's going to take over the world.

On Monday, AT&T premiered their exclusive Taylor Swift NOW series, "The Making of a Song." In one of the episodes, Swift gives fans an inside look into the making of "Call It What You Want" with Jack Antonoff.

In the exclusive video above, Swift is showing Antonoff her dance moves for the song. The two laugh as they discuss the moves, and Swift introduces a new move which she calls the "dolphin body roll."