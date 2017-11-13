Sarah Silverman Wishes Jimmy Kimmel a Happy 50th Birthday: See More Friendly Celebrity Exes

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images
History, shmistory!
As you likely recall (or maybe you don't, which is totally OK, too), Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel dated for five years, from 2002 until 2007, and briefly rekindled their relationship only to break up again in 2009. However, their history never stopped them from maintaining their friendship.
In fact, today marks Kimmel's 50th birthday, and Silverman made sure to send her kind wishes via social media.
Sharing a couple throwback photos of the late night host with a handwritten "happy birthday" note on Twitter, Silverman wrote, "HOLY S--T Happy 50th Birthday to ma brother @jimmykimmel."
Of course this is far from the first time the two have showed their affection for each other.
Silverman has joined Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! several times, even going as far as returning a (made-up) box of his stuff and talking openly about her current boyfriend, Michael Sheen, as well as Kimmel's wife of four years, Molly McNearney.
Kimmel has also spoken fondly of Silverman. For example, when she joined him on his late night show in in 2014, he predicted she'd win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special (and she did).
But no matter how weird you may think their relationship is, they aren't alone!
Lady Gaga & Taylor Kinney
The two called it quits in July 2016 after five years together. The singer said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show the following October she's "very close" to Kinney, adding, "He's been my lover and a friend for so long," she said. "We love each other. That's it."
Two months later, shetugged at the heartstrings of scores of fans when she posted on her Instagram page a photo of her mom with her ex at an event for her charity the Born This Way Foundation.
Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber
It may have taken some time, but the exes were finally able to see each other without things becoming awkward when they ran in to each other at church in May 2015.
Kate Hudson & Matt Bellamy
Despite ending their engagement in December 2014, the former couple continued to celebrate the holidays together in Aspen, Colo.
Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak
They dated on and off while filming The Office, in which they played on-again, off-again couple Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard.
They remained friends after the series ended and even continued to work together after The Office; Novak played recurring character Jamie on Kaling's show The Mindy Project.
Hilary Duff & Mike Comrie
The exes have remained BFFS since their Jan. 2014 split. They have been seen enjoying a lot of each other's company as of late—here they attend the Coachella Music Festival.
Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa
The two broke up in 2014 and share legal and physical custody of their son, Sebastian "Bash" Taylor Thomaz. The former couple remains so close that she has even expressed interest in expanding their family.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin
After the spouses of 10 years announced they separated in March 2014, they headed to the Bahamas for a family vacation with their two kids, Apple and Moses.
Miranda Kerr & Orlando Bloom
The former couple have been spotted out and about together with their son Flynn multiple times after splitting up in 2013.
Kate Bosworth & Orlando Bloom
They might have called it quits in 2006, but these two let bygones be bygones at the Dior Homme Cocktail Reception.
Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz
The exes have no trouble coparenting their son, Bronx, after finalizing their divorce back in 2011. The Fall Out Boy star has even said his former wife is "an awesome mom."
Miley Cyrus & Nick Jonas
The JoBro musician has said he's "really friendly" with his ex. "We've got a good relationship. I'm happy for her and Liam."
Michael C. Hall & Jennifer Carpenter
The Dexter costars finalized their divorce in Dec. 2011, but they have no trouble working amicably onscreen.
Britney Spears & Kevin Federline
You can never have a big enough cheering section! The pop superstar and her ex unite to root for their sons on the soccer field. Go Sean and Jayden!
Wilmer Valderrama & Demi Lovato
After attending the Topshop & Topman Los Angeles party at The Grove earlier in the day, the on-again, off-again couple enjoyed a romantic dinner on Valentine's Day.
Bruce Willis & Demi Moore
As parents to 24-year-old Rumer Willis, the former couple has always stayed friendly and close. As Moore recovered from her rough patch in 2012, The Sixth Sense actor made time to visit his ex.
Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards
Despite their divorce in 2005, the former couple continues to define the term friendly exes. Whether kissing as costars or throwing birthday parties together as parents, the two always seem to get along.
Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony
The former couple appears to share no hard feelings towards each other. After their separation, the two continued to promote their Latin talent show, Q'Viva!. The two have moved on with new significant others but continue to coparent.
Courteney Cox & David Arquette
The Cougar Town star has nothing but nice things to say about her ex. "He's my best friend and we've both grown and changed," the actress recently told Ellen DeGeneres.
Cameron Diaz & Justin Timberlake
Their real life romance may have fizzled in 2007. However, that doesn't mean the two couldn't heat up the screen in the 2011 movie, Bad Teacher.
Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe
Even though they arrived separately, the friendly exes cheered on their son, Deacon, at a Brentwood, Calif., soccer game together. The actress's new man, Jim Toth, also joined the cheering section.
Peter Facinelli & Jennie Garth
The Twilight star and his ex, who were married for 11 years and have three children together, make sure to put family first.
Will Arnett & Amy Poehler
Despite a surprise separation in September 2012, the couple decided to put on a united front for their children.
Danny DeVito & Rhea Perlman
The couple of 30 years announced their shocking separation in October 2012. However, the parents of three grown children are rumored to be working things out and even possibly getting back together.
