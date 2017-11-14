Kim Kardashian Hears Emotional Story of Homelessness While Visiting Women at L.A.'s Alexandria House

Kim Kardashian is giving back.

On Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim learns about the homeless epidemic in Los Angeles and decides to throw an event for the organization the Alexandria House.

"Today I have an amazing party planned to support the Alexandria House, a long-term shelter for women and single moms," Kim explains. "I just want to bring awareness to this issue because I feel like there's a lot that can be done in our community and it starts with just getting the information."

During the event, Kim hears from women affected by homelessness.