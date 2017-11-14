You're Doing It Wrong: Concealer vs. Highlighter

Highlighters aren't the only beauty products that will brighten your face.

On the set of The Mindy Project, lead makeup artist Amy Schmiederer uses a different product: "I love concealer; it's one of my favorites," she told E! News. "I think it's so important to highlight. It just brightens the face and shows your cheekbones."

While most of us are just trying to get Insta-ready, Mindy and her crew have to get HD-ready, which sounds pretty intimidating at first. However, Amy's decision to use concealer sin highlighter is one of the ways she combats the bright lights.