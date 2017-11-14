The Mindy Project Delivered the Realistic Romantic Comedy We Never Knew We Needed

"Can we just watch TV? We have the rest of our lives to argue."

Meet the new happily ever after: happily ever right now. The Mindy Project ended its six-season journey (which is the right word for it: passed over by NBC, debuted on Fox, ended on Hulu) on Tuesday, bringing the epic saga that was Dr. Mindy Lahiri's love life to a fittingly clumsy close.

When it first premiered in 2012, The Mindy Project introduced us to Mindy as she was acting like a hot mess at her ex's wedding, eventually getting arrested for drinking while biking. Now, six seasons later, Mindy is once again on a bike, but this time, she doesn't end up at the bottom of a swimming pool or behind bars; she ends up as the Sandra Bullock of her own life on her own terms.