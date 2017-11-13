EXCLUSIVE!

Liam Payne Shares Plans to Celebrate First Christmas With Son Bear and Cheryl Cole

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria Hosts "Lovely Latinas" Reunion at Her Home With America Ferrera, Gina Rodriguez and More Stars

John Cena, Nikki Bella

John Cena Says He and Nikki Bella Have "Covered a Lot of Ground" With Their Wedding Planning

Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel

Sarah Silverman Wishes Jimmy Kimmel a Happy 50th Birthday: See More Friendly Celebrity Exes

Liam Payne is preparing for a holiday season unlike any other. 

The pop singer and first-time dad will soon experience Christmas through the eyes of his young son Bear Payne, who he and Cheryl Cole welcomed in March. Payne, 24, told E! News on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV EMAs that he can't wait to spend the day with his little one and family. 

"It's going to be amazing," the former One Direction member gushed. "We've been arranging getting the stockings and the names on them and all that cute stuff."

"All my family are coming over," Liam shared. "We'll have a big Christmas dinner."

Liam's 2017 tour dates wrap up December 17, meaning the British star will have plenty of time to hop across the pond for Christmas festivities with Bear and Cheryl. 

Photos

MTV EMAs 2017: Red Carpet Fashion

Liam Payne, Instagram

Instagram

Since becoming a dad, Payne hasn't wasted an opportunity to express how much the couple's son has impacted them for the better. "The moment that little boy or girl looks in your eyes, your life is changed forever," the "Strip That Down" singer said on the The Kyle and Jackie O show. 

Liam Payne, MTV EMAs 2017

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

He later added during a fan Q&A in early June, "I'd say bath time is the most amazing thing, is the funniest thing. He's great, little Bear, he's just learning now to giggle, these past couple of days. We got the first giggle out of him the other day. I've slowly noticed that as l come over and I'll pick him from where ever and [get] a lovely little smile out of him, He smiles just like his mum and his mum smiles beautiful."

"We're in a debate at the moment at what color eyes he's got," Payne continued. "We're not really sure...she's [like], 'Babe, they're brown,' and I'm like, 'They're not, they're blue.' 'They're brown.' And in the end, you just have to admit that they're brown."

Meanwhile, Cheryl made her first official appearance after giving birth at a charity event in September. 

For more moments with Liam, including what he thinks of Zayn Malik and Harry Styles' bold fashion sense, watch the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Liam Payne , Awards , Babies , Apple News , Christmas , Holidays , Family , Interviews , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.