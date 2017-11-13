Brie Bella and Nikki Bella Take Birdie Joe Danielson on Her First Road Trip From Phoenix to San Diego on Total Divas

They're hitting the open road!
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are on the road again, and this time they're bringing Birdie Joe Danielson! On this week's episode of Total Divas, the sisters decide to take a little road trip and show Birdie the sights.
"We're going to do the 8 because we want to make some fun stops," Brie informs her sister. "This is Birdie's first road trip." The ladies may have gotten a rough start when Nikki splits her dress in the back, but luckily, no harm done.
Brie attempts to liven things up with a fun game of Eye Spy but Nikki decides it is too boring. However, Brie isn't letting her spoil the fun. "It kind of feels like we're back on the road together," Brie reminisces. "Usually it's wrestling gear but now it's baby gear."
Before she can finish her thought, Nikki smells something foul. Like they say, whoever smelled it, dealt it! And great sisters think alike, because Brie let one go herself before teasing her sister. "You're such a bitch," Brie jokes.
See the hilarious moment in the clip above!