Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Gives Birth to Daughter Palmer Corrine

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jenna Johnson, DWTS

Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Reveals the Celeb Contestant She Had a Crush on Growing Up

ESC: Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Faux Bob Is Easier to Recreate Than You Think

The Arrangement Season 2

The Arrangement Season 2 First Look: Megan Tries on Wedding Dresses & Vows to Never Be "Powerless" Again

Cameran Eubanks, Pregnant, Husband, Jason Wimberly

Instagram

Cameran Eubanks is a mom, ya'll!

The 33-year-old star of the Bravo reality series Southern Charm has given birth to her and husband Jason Wimberly's first child, a baby girl. She had announced her pregnancy and the sex of their child in April and gave birth past her due date, which was in the first week of November.

Little Palmer Corrine Wimberly was born Nov. 11, weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measuring 20 inches long. "Mom and baby are doing well," Eubanks' rep told People.

Eubanks gave birth past her due date. "Yes I'm alive. Yes I'm still pregnant. Tried all the old wives tales...I'm glad that standing on your head chanting the Lords Prayer while drinking spoiled goats milk worked for you...but it ain't working for me," she joked on Instagram five days ago.

In October, Eubanks celebrated her upcoming arrival at a '60s-themed baby shower with her Southern Charm co-stars and other friends.

Also in October, E! News obtained an exclusive sneak peek look at the room, decorated in white and pink.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps: 2017

Like many women, Eubanks had feared becoming a mother.

"I guess in a nutshell I'm trying to figure out if I am just simply not maternal or if my decision is rooted in fear or anxiety," she told a therapist on a 2016 episode of Southern Charm. "I feel like I'm giving up something. Everybody I talk to, they say, 'Your life will change' and I think, 'But I love my life. I don't want it to change.' And so I feel like having a child is a potential for something to go wrong."

"I freak out if I'm not in control of a situation, like I have problems being a passenger in a car, unless I like, know who I'm riding with," she said. "And I know when you have a child, like you have to give up control in your life. Just thinking about it, I start to feel anxiety."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Southern Charm , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.