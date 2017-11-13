Christopher Plummer on Replacing Kevin Spacey: "It's Very Sad What Happened to Him"

Christopher Plummer is opening up about replacing Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World.

Last week, following allegations of misconduct against Spacey, E! News learned that scenes from the upcoming movie would be re-shot with Plummer in the role of J. Paul Getty, instead of Spacey.

Now Plummer is sharing his thoughts on taking over the role in a new interview with Vanity Fair. "I think it's very sad what happened to him," the 87-year-old actor tells the publication. "Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it's so sad. It's such a shame."