This Tool Will Perfect Your Cat-Eye Makeup in Seconds

Just in: There's a tool making the cat eye much easier.

To a makeup beginner (or a makeup pro in a rush), mastering the bold look is no easy task. The lines on both eyes have to have the same thickness, length and angle. Yet, when you're working with a black gel or liquid eyeliner, messing up is both easy and difficult to fix without messing up your eyeshadow. It's timeless problem.

Thankfully, there's a fast and easy solution. While demonstrating the glitter cat eye on E!'s Freestyle, Daniel Chinchilla, who works with Ariana Grande, the queen of the cat eye, and Sofia Richie, used the Beautyblender Liner Designer to trace the line from the outer corner of the eye.

"It makes it easy actually because you hold it up to your eye and just draw the line," he shared while using Nars Eye Paint and pointed brush on model and co-host Vanessa Grimaldi. "I line up with the end of your eye and align with the end of the eyebrow." This ensures that the eyeliner defines the shape of the eye without making it appear smaller, a common issue with black liner.