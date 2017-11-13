Inside Shaquille O'Neal's Daughter's Reported $1 Million Super Sweet 16

Last Night Was so much fun..??

A post shared by ? Amirah Mimi Sanaa O'Neal ? (@mimioneal_) on

It looks like this party was a slam dunk. 

Shaquille O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal threw their oldest daughter, Amirah O'Neal, an unforgettable Sweet 16 soirée with a price tag equally memorable. According to TMZ, the celebrity party cost the parents nearly $1 million. 

For that kind of high-profile price tag, the Saturday night bash was held at the W Hotel, where the famous parents rented out the entire rooftop, according to TMZ. 

For all those who "ended up at Mimi's," guests got to enjoy a set from Billboard Music Award-nominated rapper, YG. "Shout out to @yg for blessing my baby sweet 16 I owe u one big homie," the proud dad wrote to the star on social media. 

Of course, no birthday party would be complete without a present for the guest of honor. According to TMZ, the O'Neals gifted their Sweet 16 star with a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, which starts at $122,400

It sounds like the event got the teen's stamp of approval. As she gushed on Instagram, "Last Night Was so much fun."

It seems like throwing lavish parties for his kids are among Shaq's talents. Last year, the athlete threw a bash for his teenage son, Shareef O'Neal, complete with a performance from Post Malone, 400 guests and two cars, including a Lamborghini. 

To be an O'Neal! 

