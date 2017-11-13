Michael Bublé Announces First Performance Since Son's Cancer Diagnosis

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for By Invitation by Michael Buble
Michael Bublé is set to return to the stage for his first performance since his son Noah's cancer diagnosis.
The "Feeling Good" singer will headline the British Summer Time in Hyde Park in July 2018. This will be the Grammy-winning artist's only performance in the U.K. this year.
Bublé and his wife Lusiana Lopilato announced their son's diagnosis in Nov. 2016 via a Facebook post, saying they were "devastated" by the news. The couple revealed the then three-year-old tot, now 4, was undergoing treatment in the U.S. and that they would be dedicating all of their time to taking care of their son.
"We've always talked a lot about the importance of the family and the love we have for our children," part of the statement read. "Luisana and I are going to spend all our time and attention to help Noah to get better, by suspending our professional activities for now."
Shortly after making the announcement, Bublé withdrew from hosting the 2017 Brit Awards, as well as from the BBC Music Awards and 2017 Juno Wards.
The couple continued to update fans on their son's health. In February, they revealed Noah was "progressing well during his treatment" and that his doctors were "very optimistic about the future of our little boy." Then in April, Lopilato confirmed their son was doing "well" at a press conference in Argentina.
"Thank God, my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes," she said. "It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this."
Still, Lopilato described her son's recovery as "a long process."
"My son's recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups," she said at the time. "But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow. Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film."
Bublé re-entered the spotlight in January when he accepted the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa from the Governor General of Canada. He conveyed his love for his family during his acceptance speech.
"My entire life has been inspired by how my family has made me feel—my wife, my children, my parents, my sisters," he said at the time. "There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes 'I love you' just isn't enough."
Bublé and Lopilato celebrated Noah's fourth birthday with a Spider Man-themed party. They are also the proud parents to Elias Bublé, 1.