Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Stadium Tour Dates in 2018

Taylor Swift is coming to a city near year you.

Just days after the release of her sixth album, reputation, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer announced tour dates for the North American leg of her Reputation tour. While tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday, Dec. 13, fans have the chance to purchase tickets in advance via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Registration will stay open through Nov. 28.

Additional dates in Australia, Europe and New Zealand will be announced at a later time.

Here is the complete list of tour dates:

May 8 — University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

May 12 — Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

May 19 — Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

May 22 — CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

May 25 — Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado