Gymnast Aly Raisman Calls Team USA Doctor Larry Nassar a "Monster" After Accusing Him of Sexual Abuse

Aly Raisman thinks former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar is a "monster."

Last Friday, the 23-year-old gymnast publicly accused Nassar of sexual abusing her eight years ago. Nassar currently faces 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, though he has previously denied the allegations against him and has pleaded not guilty to the assault charges.

After Raisman made allegations against Nassar last week, E! News reached out to Nassar for a response. His attorney said hye was unable to comment, due to a gag order in his criminal trial.

Raisman, who wrote about the alleged abuse in her upcoming memoir Fierce, sat down with Today's Hoda Kotb for a live interview Monday to explain why she decided to finally tell her story. "From the moment that I realized that it happened to me, I wanted to talk about it. And then when I found out I was going to be writing a book, I felt like I wanted to include the best moments of my life, but also the worst moments of my life, because they both make us into who we are—although the hardest parts are really difficult to talk about. Even right now, it's uncomfortable and it's hard for me to talk about, but it's made me into a stronger person," Raisman said. "If you're going to write a book, you have to include everything, in my opinion."