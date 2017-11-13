Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Their Two-Year Anniversary: Look Back at Their Cutest Moments

Happy anniversary Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik!

The supermodel and the former One Direction band member celebrated two years of dating this weekend. Hadid shared a video of her and the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer sharing a smooch on Instagram Stories, captioning it "2 yrs w my favorite human."

The couple first sparked romance rumors back in November 2015 after Hadid was spotted leaving an American Music Awards after-party with the singer. These rumors only intensified after Malik dropped a steamy music video for his hit "Pillowtalk" and Hadid starred opposite the artist. Still, the two kept fans in suspense until May 2016 when they made their first joint red carpet appearance at the 2016 Met Gala.