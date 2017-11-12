The Bachelorette's Emily Maynard Johnson Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Emily Maynard's happily ever after continues with...

The former Bachelorette has given birth to her fourth child, her third one under three. The reality star's husband Tyler Johnson revealed the happy news on social media on Sunday.

The proud papa took to Instagram stories to document the happy day filled with family and lots of love.

Johnson posted several pics of Maynard at the hospital throughout the day, showing images of his wife before giving birth, then holding her newborn and eventually the baby meeting her older sister.

In addition to the newest wee one, Maynard, has 12-year-old daughter Ricki, from a previous relationship. Maynard and her husband also share two sons Jennings Tyler, 2, and Gibson Kyle, 1.