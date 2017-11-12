Here's What Julie From Friends Has Been Up to

This is the one where Julie from Friends is a grandma.

Not in real life. But 56-year-old Lauren Tom, who played one of two of Ross' very memorable girlfriends—and one of Rachel's biggest obstacle to anticipated eternal happiness—for seven episodes of the NBC sitcom in the '90s now stars as Celia Mack, grandmother of the main character, teen Andi Mack, on the Disney Channel series Andi Mack. The show debuted earlier this year.

Andi, played by 13-year-old actress Peyton Elizabeth Lee, was abandoned as a child by her mother (Lilan Bowden), who gave birth to her as a teen. She was raised by her maternal grandparents, who made her believe they were her parents and that her mom was her sister. Her mother returned periodically over the years but never told Andi the truth...until her 13th birthday. The show also stars Asher Angel, Sofia Wylie, Joshua Rush and Stoney West.